Cam Newton Works Out With Mohamed Sanu In L.A., 1st As Patriots!

Breaking News

Well, that didn't take long ... Cam Newton and Mohamed Sanu hooked up in L.A. on Tuesday to get in their first workout as Patriots teammates -- and the dudes are JACKED!!

The Sideline Hustle documented the sweat sesh -- which all went down at UCLA -- grabbing footage of the new Pats QB1 with New England's WR2.

Unclear how long the duo worked out together ... but check out the vid of the two afterward -- Sanu is ripped, and Newton is still big as hell!!

Of course, Newton and Sanu have a relationship dating back YEARS ... they were rivals during their times in Carolina and Atlanta -- and they had already been spotted working out together earlier this year before Cam signed with Bill Belichick's squad.

But, it's clear the workouts mean more now ... Cam's expected to be the starter in New England, while a finally-healthy Sanu is slated to be the team's No. 2 WR target behind Julian Edelman.

By the way, this also helps explain why Cam touched down in Los Angeles rather than New England earlier this week after signing his contract ... gotta build that rapport early!!