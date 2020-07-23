Donald Trump Says He'll Throw 1st Pitch At Yankees Game, No Crowd? No Problem!

Play video content Breaking News CSPAN

Donald Trump says he's been tapped to throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game next month -- and points out there won't be any fans in the stands to react.

Trump says Yankees team president Randy Levine personally asked him to do the honors at an Aug. 15 game at Yankees Stadium -- when NY takes on the rival Boston Red Sox.

Trump says he asked Levine how the crowd is going to be -- before remembering, "You don't have a crowd. There's no such thing!"

Trump has had mixed reactions at sporting events ... he was booed during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park in D.C.

My wife sends along this video of crowd chanting “lock him up” as POTUS introduced at World Series. pic.twitter.com/zHJETTclPE — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) October 28, 2019 @AnthonyAdragna

But, on the flip side, he was wildly cheered at the LSU-Clemson College Football National Championship game in New Orleans back in January.

You got to wonder how Trump would be received in front of a live New York audience -- but he probably knows that answer already.

Trump has long talked about his talents as a young baseball player ... he claims he had pro potential back in the day -- despite no video ever surfacing of his playing days.

By the way, ex-Yankees superstar Mariano Rivera was in the room when Trump talked about throwing out the first pitch ... and Trump showered him with praise in front of the media.