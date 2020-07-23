Top H.S. Basketball Recruit Uses College-Themed COVID Masks to Announce School

Breaking News

You've seen players use hats, puppies and hidden jerseys ... but the newest way top college prospects are announcing their school decisions -- COVID MASKS!!

R.J. Keene -- a top H.S. basketball player in Texas -- set the new trend Thursday ... heading to a table full of face coverings to drum up excitement for his college choice.

Custom masks with logos from Utah State, Hawaii, George Washington and a few others were lined up ... with news cameras rolling to see which one the 6'7", 190-pound forward would choose!

In the end, Keene locked in on the Boise State mask, picked it up and put it on -- and boom!

He unveiled a Broncos shirt as well -- and it was all met with applause.

Unique, right?!

FYI -- Keene's a baller ... dude had offers from a ton of schools after lighting up courts in Texas -- so the Mountain West Conference is getting a pretty good one.