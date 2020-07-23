Snoop Dogg, DMX Go Head-to-Head in Classic Verzuz Rap Battle

Play video content

Snoop Dogg and DMX brought some much-needed 1990s nostalgia to the horror show that is 2020 with a couple hours worth of sick rap battles that became an instant classic.

The rappers went head-to-head Wednesday night in the latest Verzuz battle that drew a whopping 500,000 viewers on Instagram Live. If ya forgot what Verzuz is here's a refresher ... Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created the music battle show, originally on IG Live, that's drawn millions upon millions of fans and strong interest from Hollywood execs.

Back to Snoop and X ... the rappers complemented each other as they spit some of their most iconic tracks, like when DMX hopped on and joined Snoop for "Ain't No Fun." Snoop also got down with "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin and Juice" while DMX spit "Where My Dogs At" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya," which brought Snoop out of his seat.

They also, quite literally, complimented each other. Snoop -- donning some kid PJs -- told DMX, "New York has always been the Mecca of rap to us in the West Coast." This prompted DMX to respond, "Something I love about you, Snoop, is we can always count on you to kick some gangsta s**t."