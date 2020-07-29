KC Chiefs Super Bowl Hero Damien Williams Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

Breaking News

KC Chiefs running back Damien Williams -- who scored TWO 4th-quarter TDs in the Super Bowl -- is opting OUT of the 2020 NFL season.

"Damien Williams informed the club of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season," Chiefs GM Brett Veach announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has not yet issued a statement explaining his decision -- but this is a big one.

Williams was a stud for the Chiefs in 2019 -- but REALLY broke out during the playoffs.

During Super Bowl LIV, he rushed for 104 yards and a TD against the SF 49ers -- and also caught 4 passes for 29 yards and a TD!

The receiving TD with 1:12 left in the game basically sealed the victory for KC.

Some people feel he could have been named Super Bowl MVP.

Williams was reportedly set to make $1.85 million in 2020 -- the final year of his contract.

The good news for the Chiefs ... they drafted a BEAST in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft -- scooping up LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Not a terrible fall back plan.

Other RBs on the roster include Darwin Thompson and Darrell Williams.