MLB Game Paused Over Flying Drone, Players Pulled Off Field
8/4/2020 1:27 PM PT
As if 2020 couldn't get any weirder ... the Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game was paused Tuesday afternoon -- and it's all 'cause a drone flew over the field.
The scene was wild ... in the middle of the fifth inning, umpires pulled players off the diamond when they noticed a flying object cruising high above Target Field in Minneapolis.
#MLB now has...a drone delay. During #MNTwins - #LetsGoBucs game, a drone flew over the field. pic.twitter.com/Fw9LaZXRJ9— Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) August 4, 2020 @MattJ_Sports
The drone hovered over the ballpark for several minutes -- causing a lengthy delay in the game.
Of course, drone flying over ballparks during play is illegal even without fans in attendance -- the FAA still prohibits it -- and MLB was obviously worried about player safety.
No one was hurt, however ... and the unmanned aircraft eventually left the scene and play resumed.
#Bizarre
