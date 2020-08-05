Video of Bride Taking Wedding Pics in Beirut Shows Moment of Explosion

This is heartbreaking ... a beautiful bride draped in a stunning white gown was in the middle of taking her wedding pics when Beirut was decimated by an atomic-like explosion, and it was all caught on video.

This bride was taking wedding photos yesterday as the explosion happened in Beirut...pic.twitter.com/2eh1eYQut8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 5, 2020 @RexChapman

The 27-second video taken Tuesday starts with the camera zooming in on the happy bride, but within seconds the blissful moment turns into utter horror as 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate explodes ... obliterating Lebanon's capital and killing hundreds.

You can see in the video the videographer runs for cover as does the bride and the rest of the party. It doesn't appear any of them were seriously hurt. It's unclear how close this party was when the massive blast occurred, but its impact was still felt as it destroyed surrounding buildings.

As we reported ... Lebanon's prime minister, Hassan Diab, said the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been sitting unsecured for 6 years in a port warehouse. Here's a little context ... the Oklahoma City bombers used 2 tons of ammonium nitrate in 1995 ... killing 168.