Carmelo Anthony Hits Dagger 3-Pointer, Damian Lillard Sick of the Disrespect

Damian Lillard says he wasn't surprised ONE BIT when Carmelo Anthony hit a clutch dagger to seal Portland's win over Houston on Tuesday ... because the dude is a Hall of Famer!

36-year-old Melo came up HUGE for the Trail Blazers in the final 3 minutes of the game -- blocking P.J. Tucker's 3-point shot ... and then nailing a THREE of his own with less than a minute left in the game. Melo's shot put Portland up by 5 and sealed the victory. The Blazers won 110 to 102.

After the victory, Lillard praised the hell out of Melo -- and said he's sick of the disrespect surrounding the future HOF'er.

“He’s a Hall of Famer," Lillard said ... "It’s more disappointing that people are surprised by it."

Lillard continued to the media after the game ...

"When we got him, everybody had something to say about him: what he's going to do defensively, he's getting older, he's done, where's he going to fit in."

"I find it real funny and disrespectful how people speak on him. He's a Hall of Famer."

FYI, Melo finished the night with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals in 36 minutes.