Dana White Says UFC Will Return To Fight Island By October 2020

Dana White says the UFC is going back to Fight Island THIS YEAR -- and the destination is so popular with fighters -- Abu Dhabi will soon be the fight capital of the world!!

Yes, the UFC honcho tells TMZ Sports Fight Island was definitely NOT a 1-time thing ... 'cause he's already in the process of booking fights for the UFC's return to Yas Island in "September, October."

"Everybody wants to go there now. Octagon girls all wanna go there, everybody wants to go! We're working on fights right now for the next run," White tells us.

"Obviously, a lot of the big international stars will fight over there and s**t, I mean, this next trip over there, I'll probably end up being there for 5 weeks."

Of course, Dana put Fight Island together in mere months ... and it was the location for massive fights like Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway.

But, even though it was a smash hit -- there's a ton of work and cost associated with the F.I. cards -- and fans wondered if the UFC would ever go back.

Not only are they returning ... Dana says Fight Island will soon be the number 1 destination for combat sporting events across the world.

"I'm telling you right now, Abu Dhabi is gonna become the fight capital of the world! Place is gonna end up being the fight capital of the world. The stuff that we're doing over there, the infrastructure that's already been built, the stuff that we're talking about doing, this place is gonna be a destination."