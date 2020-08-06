Beirut Jet Ski Video Shows Dramatic Perspective of Massive Explosion

Play video content

This video is incredible ... a guy on a jet ski captured the moment the entire city of Beirut shook after a massive explosion killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000.

The perspective is different from the video captured on land. The ferocity of the blast nearly capsized the jet ski as the driver reacts in panic.

The blast was equivalent to a 3.3 earthquake.

Lebanon's prime minister believes the cause of the explosion was 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was just sitting for years in a warehouse. To put this in perspective ... it's 1,000 times more powerful than the Oklahoma City bombing.