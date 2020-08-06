Steelers' Mike Tomlin Slams NFL's Lack Of Minority Hires, 'It's A Joke'

Breaking News

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is fed up with the NFL's lack of diversity on the sidelines ... calling out the league and saying "it's a joke" more minority coaches aren't getting gigs.

"We just have to be better," Tomlin said Thursday on "Good Morning Football."

"Why sugar coat it? There's less than half the minority coaches in the NFL today than there was in 2007 when I got my job."

FYI -- there are currently only 4 minority coaches in the league in 2020, while there were as many as 8 in 2011 and 2017.

(Part 2) .@steelers HC Mike Tomlin joined #GMFB to talk about adjusting to the unique training camp, the opt out deadline (today at 4pmET), Big Ben, @TeamJuJu, @minkfitz_21 and so much more! pic.twitter.com/CjuFZ9duvn — GMFB (@gmfb) August 6, 2020 @gmfb

"From that perspective, it is a joke. It needs to be addressed," he added.

Of course, the NFL has made attempts to provide more opportunities for minority coaches in the past ... most notably the "Rooney Rule," which was implemented in 2007.

The league has also tossed around the idea of giving teams an incentive via draft picks if they hire minority coaches or execs ... which was widely criticized.

Tomlin acknowledges the league's efforts ... but trying isn't enough -- he wants results.

"I know that we're working diligently to address it, but the bottom line is it has to be reflected in the hiring."