Sylvester Stallone Selling Tricked-Out Stretched Cadillac Escalade for $350k

Sylvester Stallone is rarely EVER down for the count ... but when it comes to his tricked-out Escalade, he's decided it's time to hang up the gloves and sell the whip for a small fortune.

The folks over at Becker Automotive Design did the customization and now are handling the sale of Sly's 2019 Cadillac Escalade. But, it's no ordinary Escalade, not when Rocky's the owner. The pimped-out whip is the stretched version ... 20 feet, to be exact, and it's decked out for the VIP of all VIPs.

The beast is loaded with a 43-inch UHD LCD smart TV built into the electric center divider partition, plus rear 12-inch LCD screens for rear-facing passengers. It's also loaded with two SIM cards from different carriers to ensure you always have the most reliable internet connection.

Got back problems? Enjoy the massagers built into the seats with thermoelectric cool and heat functions.

For extra privacy, the windows are outfitted with electric curtains, and for a more comfy ride -- 2 fully electric rear bucket seats and electric leg rests. The car alone cost $89,500 but the interior enhancements -- for a cool $136,330 -- are what really make this a powerhouse on wheels.

So, why's Sly selling this beast. He says, "I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose, however, my requirement for it has recently changed and I no longer have a need for this beautiful vehicle." Whoever lands this luxury room on wheels will enjoy the Stallone touch ... considering he personally designed the luxurious interior. Howard Becker, BTW, also worked with Tom Brady for his 2017 Cadi.

Sylvester says, "The on-board electronics and ride quality are second to none. I hope the new owner gets years of fulfilling use from this sensationally appointed Becker Cadillac ESV."