Tom Brady's Pimped Out Cadillac Escalade For Sale at $300,000!

Wanna ride like the G.O.A.T.? Here's ya chance!

Tom Brady is parting ways with his tricked out Cadillac Escalade -- which is so luxurious, the inside looks like a private jet!

The whip is a super modified 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Edition -- which was customized by the folks at Becker Automotive Design in Oxnard, CA.

According to TB12 himself, he picked out "all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug."

The big changes he made have to do with the size of the SUV -- it was stretched by 20 inches and the roof was raised by 5 inches.

And, just to make sure everything looks proportionally correct, the rear doors were also expanded by 10 inches.

Why make it bigger? Tom says he needed the room for his custom VIP reclining seats, private jet-like folding tables and a 32-inch HD LCD screen ... plus a 12-inch screen in the back!

Tom says all of the changes were made with one thing in mind -- giving him more time to focus on football.

"With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family," Tom says in the listing.

"Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down."

According to the listing, the SUV is also equipped with "a high end mobile Internet router that allows for multiple service providers, ensuring the very best connectivity on the road."

B.A.D. says the price of the car when new is $350k -- but Tom will let it go for $300k or the best offer ... noting that it's a "collector's car."

Could it actually go for more? Maybe! TB12 memorabilia is hot these days!