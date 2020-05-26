Gisele Says Tom Brady Spends Most Money In Relationship, Most Clothes Too!
5/26/2020 10:58 AM PT
Did you know Tom Brady spends more cash than Gisele in their relationship ... AND has more clothes than the supermodel too?!?!
It's true ... the couple revealed the facts in a new video Tuesday -- and Tom's sheepish admission to both is HILARIOUS!!
Gisele posted the footage of the fun TikTok game on social media ... and we learned a hell of a lot about the power couple -- with a little extra help from Tom's son, Ben!!
A breakdown of the highlights ...
Who eats more ... and who eats healthiest?
- All three said Gisele eats the most between the two ... but it was a split decision on who eats healthiest, with Tom saying Gisele, and Gisele saying Tom.
Who's more spoiled?
- Brady won this category in a LANDSLIDE!!
Who's a bigger baby when sick?
- All three picked TB12 here too!
Who requires more attention?
- Yup, you guessed it, Tom won this one in handedly as well!!!
But, the best two parts of the clip? Check out the answers to "Who spends the most money?" and "Who has more clothes?" ... Tom's ashamed reaction is priceless!!
Don't worry ... Brady and the fam were good sports about it all -- and hey, at least it wasn't more embarrassing than his golf game Sunday!!!
