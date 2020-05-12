Tom Brady $800k Auction Winner Is YouTube Star Logan Thirtyacre, Huge TB12 Fan!

Exclusive

The man who dropped $800,000 for that insane Tom Brady All In Challenge prize package is a 25-year-old YouTube superstar who's filthy rich ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Meet Logan Thirtyacre -- an Internet sensation known as "SuperBowserLogan" who's made a fortune creating multiple YouTube channels based on his love of Super Mario video games.

At one point, Logan was reportedly making close to $1 MILLION a month in YouTube revenue!!

Logan also happens to be a massive Tom Brady fan -- he actually watched TB12 mount that historic 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in person at Super Bowl 51 in 2017!!

We're told Logan's been dying for some 1-on-1 time with Tom, and when he saw Brady's auction package -- which includes dinner with the QB -- he decided money was no object and would spend whatever it took to win the prize.

And now, we've confirmed Logan has already made his payment in full.

As we previously reported, Tom's deal includes incredible seats at an upcoming Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, hanging out on the field with Tom and the jersey straight off the QB's back after the game.

Oh, and it also comes with a dinner with the future Hall of Famer -- and we're told Logan's craving sushi!!!

All of the money raised in the auction will go toward feeding hungry families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the way, still wondering about Logan's wealth? Here's a video that spells it out for you ... and makes it clear Logan is the kind of guy that loves to spend!

He owns a fleet of exotic cars, expensive jewelry and takes pricey trips around the world.