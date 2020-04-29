Huge All In Challenge Auctions Net Nearly $2 Mil, Tom Brady Beats 'Em All

The biggest All In Challenge auction items -- so far, anyway -- have been claimed, and Tom Brady's got an $800k date with one lucky fan!!!

A handful of AIC auctions closed Tuesday night, including the biggest experiences with superstars like TB12, Magic Johnson, Peyton Manning and Meek Mill. All 4 raked in just under $1.9 million.

Peyton's golf and dinner deal ended up closing at a whopping $525k bid, with some lucky son of a gun walking away with it. Meek's 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom car ended up pulling $320k itself, and Magic Johnson's H.O.R.S.E. game and Lakers experience went for $220k.

The item that blew everyone else outta the water, though, was the G.O.A.T. of football himself. ... Brady's in-game and hangout experience closed out at a cool $800k ... no change. Just a reminder -- Tom's deal includes incredible seats at an upcoming Tampa Bay game, getting on the field with him and then grabbing dinner or working out afterward.