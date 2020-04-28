DJ Khaled Says All In Challenge Should be Personal, Jet Skiing's His Forte

My 'All In' Offer is All Me in Miami ...

DJ Khaled's entry into the All In Challenge features 2 things near and dear to his heart -- jet skis and letting loose in Miami.

The superstar DJ and producer has accepted Michael Rubin's challenge to join his brainchild -- the celeb-driven fundraiser to help feed people in need during the coronavirus pandemic -- by offering up a personal package he says will be "off the chain."

Khaled fans can enter now for a chance to ride jet skis with him, and after all the excitement ... grab dinner at his favorite spot in Miami. The package includes airfare and a 2-night hotel stay for the lucky winner.

As you may know, a growing number of star actors, athletes, musicians and TV and Internet personalities -- from Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian to Drake and Tom Brady -- are "all in" ... and seem to be upping the ante with their commitments to the cause.

DJ Khaled says it's not a competition though -- it's more about offering a personal experience -- which for him, is all about getting wild on the water ... safely, of course.

Khaled also gives mad props to Rubin for orchestrating the hugely successful fundraiser and going out of his way to help others. So far, the All In Challenge has raised over $23 MILLION for relief efforts.