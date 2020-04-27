Kim Kardashian Accepts All In Challenge, Offers Lunch with Sisters

Play video content

Kim Kardashian is unleashing her army of followers on the All in Challenge -- which is sure to raise a ton of cash, but it's also setting up one fan with the deal of a lifetime.

Kim accepted Gisele Bündchen's challenge Monday by announcing to her more than 167 MILLION followers on Instagram she's joining the fundraiser to help feed people amid the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opportunity's insane -- win lunch at a top spot in L.A. for a winner and a guest with the Kardashian sisters. The deal also includes a 1-night hotel stay and 2 roundtrip coach airfare tickets to L.A. The winner and guest will also be included in the filming of the upcoming season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

As you know by now ... 100% of the proceeds will go to relief efforts through Meals on Wheels America and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and celebrity chef Jose Andres' remarkable efforts through his World Central Kitchen.

As we reported ... 76ers partner Michael Rubin, who created the All In Challenge, told us he thinks Tom Brady's about to draw a 7-figure donation to the cause thanks to his first-ever game-worn Buccaneers jersey.

BTW, in addition to challenging Kim to join ... Tom's model wife is raffling off a trip to her next Dior photoshoot in NYC.