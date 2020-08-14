Karen Confronted Near Hartford Immigration Office, Yells About 'Home Invasion'

Play video content

A woman who just became an American citizen confronted a "Karen" outside the immigration office ... after she allegedly was shouting racist and xenophobic remarks at the new citizens.

This video comes from Hartford, CT, where a young woman named Ana, claims the older lady in the blue tunic had launched into a tirade as all the new U.S. citizens were leaving the immigration office.

Ana decided to call her out, and "Karen" responded by lunging toward the camera ... seemingly delivering some spittle in the midst of a pandemic.

She wasn't done -- after briefly walking away, she turned around and yelled right in the new U.S. citizen's face ... "I'm dealing with home invasion. Would you like to deal with home invasion?!"