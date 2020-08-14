Manny Pacquiao Gunning For Philippines Presidency After 2 More Fights, Trainer Says

Breaking News

And, in the blue corner ... the next president of the Philippines?!

Manny Pacquiao's trainer says that might just be the boxing legend's next introduction ... 'cause Freddie Roach says PacMan's gunning to be the president of his home country after 2 more fights!!

"Manny would like to fight a couple of more times and then run for the presidency of his country," Roach told BoxingScene.com this week.

"The first fighter to ever do that and it will be another part of his history and I think he will be really good at."

Of course, Manny is no stranger to politics ... the 41-year-old has been a senator in the Philippines since 2016 -- and has often been credited for helping bring charity and awareness to the country.

Roach says Pacquiao wants to do even more than that in the political realm ... and joked he wants to run Manny's campaign!!

But, Roach says Pacquiao's eyeing some HUGE fights first ... saying Mikey Garcia and Terence Crawford are on a shortlist for PacMan's next opponents.

Roach also says a possible superfight with Gennady Golovkin ain't being ruled out yet either.

Though Freddie's dream last fight for Manny? "What he would like best is [Floyd] Mayweather one more time."