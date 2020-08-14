NBA's Derrick Jones, Jr. Stretchered Off Court After Scary Collision

Breaking News

Frightening moment during the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers game ... when forward Derrick Jones, Jr. had to be stretchered off the court following a hard collision.

Jones -- the 2020 Slam Dunk champion -- collided with Pacers player Goga Bitadze in the second half of Friday's matchup ... when the center set a pick that sent DJJ to the ground.

Thoughts and prayers are with Derrick Jones Jr., who was wheeled off the court after a collision on a screen. pic.twitter.com/fXhzbmPyrZ — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) August 14, 2020 @FOXSportsHEAT

Reporters on the scene say Jones, Jr. was lying face-down on the court for several minutes before he was put on a stretcher with a neck brace.

Jones -- who grabbed his neck as soon as he started falling to the ground -- was chasing forward Doug McDermott as he collided with Bitadze's shoulder.

No word on Derrick's status ... but here's hoping he's okay.