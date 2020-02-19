John Wall Gives Injury Recovery Advice ... Take It From Me!!!

... Take It From Me!!!

It's been nearly 14 months since John Wall has stepped foot on an NBA court ... but he tells TMZ Sports he's learned a VERY valuable lesson during his time away from the game.

The Washington Wizards superstar ruptured his Achilles back at the beginning of 2019 after falling in his D.C. home ... and has been working like crazy to get back to 100%.

We spoke with Wall about his time away from the game ... and he's got some solid advice for players in similar situations.

"I learned what not to do is not to rush back and just take my time," Wall says.

Of course, Wall has been going viral for being able to dunk in pregame warm-ups recently ... which appears to be a good sign for recovery ... but the 29-year-old makes it clear he ain't coming back 'til he's fully ready to ball.

John Wall our here dunking on his own head 😂 pic.twitter.com/ox5o5fpUEY — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) February 12, 2020 @HoopDistrictDC