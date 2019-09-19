Kevin Durant Showing No Signs Of Limp 3 Months After Achilles Surgery

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Kevin Durant is clearly recovering well after tearing his Achilles ... TMZ Sports got the guy walking around in NYC this week -- and he's showing no signs of a limp!!!

Of course, it's only been about 12 weeks since the NBA superstar had surgery to fix his right leg ... but from the looks of things, he's healing up nicely.

It's been a pretty crappy few months since he tore his Achilles on June 10 during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals ... we got him shortly after surgery, and he looked pretty miserable.

Even last month, when we shot him walking out of Catch restaurant in L.A. ... he had significant hitch in his giddy up.

But, this week, dude seems to be moving around fine ... which is good news for his new team, the Brooklyn Nets, who inked the guy to a 4-year, $164 MILLION deal!!

Kevin is expected to miss the entire season this year recovering ... but if he keeps healing up this way -- maybe there's a chance Kyrie will be passing him the rock this season after all?