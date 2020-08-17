Louis Tomlinson Lists Marvelous L.A. Crib for $6.75 Million

8/17/2020 12:01 PM PT
homes.com/Sotheby's Eric Lavey

Louis Tomlinson's crib is back on the market and it's definitely heading in one direction ... down, 'cause the price has been slashed again.

The 1D singer has re-listed his marvelous L.A. crib for a cool $6,750,000. The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom crib sits on around 4,000-square-feet of living space. Louis originally bought the house back in 2016 for $7.3 million and listed it last year for $6.9. He eventually took it off the market and is bringing it back at this reduced price.

The Art Deco home features a screening room, wine cellar, decorative mirrored doors and not one ... not two ... but THREE freakin' luxury guest suites -- and yet, it still wasn't snapped up last year.

The best part of the place has to be the huge terrace, firepit and infinity-edge pool. Seriously, if you're looking for great views -- of downtown L.A. and the Hollywood sign -- this is the joint!

And, it's one that's now a bargain ... relatively.

