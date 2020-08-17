Louis Tomlinson Lists Marvelous L.A. Crib for $6.75 Million

Louis Tomlinson's crib is back on the market and it's definitely heading in one direction ... down, 'cause the price has been slashed again.

The 1D singer has re-listed his marvelous L.A. crib for a cool $6,750,000. The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom crib sits on around 4,000-square-feet of living space. Louis originally bought the house back in 2016 for $7.3 million and listed it last year for $6.9. He eventually took it off the market and is bringing it back at this reduced price.

The Art Deco home features a screening room, wine cellar, decorative mirrored doors and not one ... not two ... but THREE freakin' luxury guest suites -- and yet, it still wasn't snapped up last year.

The best part of the place has to be the huge terrace, firepit and infinity-edge pool. Seriously, if you're looking for great views -- of downtown L.A. and the Hollywood sign -- this is the joint!