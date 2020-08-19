TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Utilities Shut Off by L.A. Mayor After Massive Party

Breaking News

Bryce Hall and a crew of his fellow TikTok and YouTube stars who got turnt up last week for his 21st birthday now face consequences ... his water and power have been turnt off.

As we reported ... Hall hosted a massive rager at his Hidden Hills home Friday night in defiance of repeated warnings by the City of L.A. to stop doing so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Play video content 8/14/20

So, Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the city to disconnect Hall's utilities Wednesday, saying ... "This house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders." The mayor added these gatherings can quickly spread the coronavirus and put communities at risk.

Hall lives in the home with fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray, and has hosted numerous raucous parties there leading up to Friday's ... with little to no regard for COVID safety or precautions.

He also had a big bash at a rented Encino property recently, but that home's still got power.