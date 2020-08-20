Gucci Mane Shares Ultrasound Photo of Baby on the Way

Gucci Mane's giving a first look at his first child with Keyshia Ka'oir ... from inside her belly.

The rapper shared a couple sonograms from his wife's recent ultrasound exam, captioning the pics ... "My baby otw."

Gucci's clearly still beaming with fatherly pride after announcing last week that he and Keyshia are expecting their first kid together. He posted a photo of her in lingerie flaunting her baby bump and said ... "My wife pregnant my life is great."

The rapper has a 12-year-old son with his ex and Keyshia has 3 children from a previous relationship, so their big blended family's about to get bigger.

As you may recall ... the couple wed in 2017 in a star-studded, million-dollar affair all on BET's dime. It was all part of a 10-episode reality series about their nuptials called 'The Mane Event.'