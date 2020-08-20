Jake Paul Making Music Video About FBI Raiding His Home

Jake Paul is making lemonade outta the FBI's lemons ... namely that raid at his mansion, which is his inspiration for a music video shoot ... one that has some folks up in arms.

The YouTube star is casting for a new music vid "reenacting his recent run-in with the law," which is a very downplayed description of a fully armed, military-style FBI raid.

Jake's looking for a couple men to play the roles of FBI agent and paparazzi, and naturally, he's also putting out a call for tons of hot chicks. It's still a music video, and he's gotta have eye candy.

The music video shoot appears to be happening Saturday in Calabasas, presumably at the same house that was raided, and folks are already mad at Jake and questioning him on coronavirus safety precautions.

The questions are warranted ... as we reported, Jake's Calabasas crib hosted a super sloppy boxing match last week that looked like a COVID-19 nightmare. There were tons of people crowding together, few face coverings and sweaty boxers fighting for air.