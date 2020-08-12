Jake Paul Claims FBI Raid Tied to AZ Looting Case, Chills with Dog and Ex-GF

Play video content

Jake Paul says he knows exactly why the FBI raided his home and, for now at least, he doesn't seem too concerned -- but he is making some changes to his inner circle.

The YouTube star posted a vid imploring his fans to ignore rumors about him being in serious legal trouble after the feds showed up in force at his Calabasas crib. Jake says it's only an "investigation" related to his trespassing case in Arizona.

Remember, he was cited a couple months ago during looting that went down at a Scottsdale mall. However, Jake did point a finger at someone close to him in the video ... which he's since deleted.

Watch what he says about someone close to him "doing malicious things." He's hinting he caught a now former friend talking crap about him after the raid, but says he's handled the situation.

Truth is, JP did look pretty unworried about the case Wednesday as he took his Golden Retriever for a stroll around his neighborhood. The duo was joined by Jake's ex-GF -- and fake wife -- Tana Mongeau.

The 2 were playing it COVID safe with their masks on, but it looks like the pooch kept his face covering around his neck ... in favor of a mouthful of the leash.

We're told Jake seemed to be in good spirits following last week's intense scene ... and even greeted the photogs and chatted them up about his upcoming boxing match.

As we told you ... Jake's not backing out of his boxing match with NBA star Nate Robinson despite the mysterious FBI investigation surrounding him, and has been focused on training to take his mind off the ordeal.