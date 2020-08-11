Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight

Exclusive

Jake Paul is NOT backing out of his upcoming boxing match with NBA star Nate Robinson despite the mysterious FBI investigation involving him, TMZ Sports has learned.

In fact, our sources say Jake is focusing on the fight to help keep his mind off the ordeal while it all plays out.

Paul vs. Robinson was initially set for Sept. 12 on the undercard of the big Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Triller ... though reports say the date is being pushed back until Nov. 28.

We did some digging to find out if Jake's legal situation had anything to do with the new date -- and as one source put it, "As of right now, Jake Paul is still confirmed. Don't expect that to change."

As we previously reported, the FBI raided his Calabasas home on Wednesday -- seizing multiple firearms from the residence.

Officials say the investigation stems from alleged criminal activity that went down at a George Floyd protest at the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall back in May.

Paul was initially charged with a misdemeanor for his alleged role in the incident, but that charge was dropped.

The FBI has now taken over the probe in Paul -- though they have not said specifically what he's accused of doing wrong.

Meanwhile, we're told Jake has been channeling his energy into boxing training ... working out constantly over the past few days.

Our sources also say Jake is trying to limit communication with friends outside of his boxing team.

He's also has been reevaluating his friendships in order to cut out negative influences.

We're told Jake has also cut ties with former friend Armani Izadi -- whose Vegas home was also raided last week.

As for the fight, Jake and Nate have been talking trash to each other for months -- and it seems they're down to brawl whether it's in a ring or in the street.