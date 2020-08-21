Mark Davis Welcomes Raiders To 'Death Star' ... First Practice At New Stadium

Breaking News

"Greetings. Welcome to the Death Star, where our opponent's dreams come to die."

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave a helluva pump-up speech before the first practice at the new Allegiant Stadium on Friday ... introducing the team's state-of-the-art facility and revealing its official 'Star Wars'-themed nickname.

"My father always said that the greatness of the Raiders is in its future. Well today, that future really starts."

Of course, Friday marked the first time the team practiced inside the new stadium ... which, might we add, is really badass.

Davis hit the players with some inspirational words and a number of cliches ... but overall, the guys have to be jacked to get to play in this thing.

The NFL owner said the stadium was "built on the backs of thousands of players coaches, administrators, and fans, who for the past 60 years have proudly worn the Silver and Black ... adding, "This is our field of dreams. This is our house."

"The stadium's personality will be defined by you, so take pride every time you step on this field wearing those famed black jerseys and silver helmets. You are the Raiders. There will be many personal accomplishments out here on this field."

Jaws dropped when our guys saw @allegiantstadm for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aMAgjib4k6 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 21, 2020 @Raiders

There's more ... it's good stuff!!!

"Someone on this field today will make the first tackle, somebody will score the first touchdown and somebody will make the first interception, but most importantly ... it is what we do as a team."

What sucks is that fans won't be able to experience the epic Death Star until next season (maybe) ... but at least the games are on schedule to happen on location in 2020.