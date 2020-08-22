Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Out On the Town

Out on the Town Again ...

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were out again Friday night, making it hard to believe it's just a friendship thing.

They looked super stylish leaving the super exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

They've been out on the town since Devin left the Orlando bubble a week ago. His first stop -- Nobu in Malibu with ... Kendall Jenner.

They were also seen on the beach in the 'Bu this week, and it looked pretty cozy.

With road trips, dinners, beach excursions, even ordinary things like taking Devin's dog to the vet ... not that tough to connect the dots.