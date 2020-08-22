Pat McAfee Gunning To Kick Adam Cole's Ass At TakeOver ... 'I Was Born For This!!!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"I'm going in there hoping to kick his ass pretty quick!"

That's Pat McAfee laying out his gameplan for beating Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX ... with the ex-NFL punter telling TMZ Live he thinks he's got a real shot to win!!

Of course, McAfee's never professionally wrestled in his life ... but he's had a serious bone to pick with Cole ever since the wrestling star blew up on him on his show last month.

If you missed it ... the scene was crazy -- Pat made a comment implying Cole had used other wrestlers to grow his status -- and Adam WENT OFF!!

Here is the clip of Adam Cole and Pat McAfee having words with each other. pic.twitter.com/I3V9kGi25D — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) July 23, 2020 @FightfulWrestle

Cole got in McAfee's face, yelled and screamed ... and even pushed one of Pat's coworkers!!

The two have since had some dust-ups in the NXT ring ... with Pat legit PUNTING Cole in a confrontation two weeks ago!!

But, most believe as a pro wrestler ... Cole's got Saturday's official matchup in the bag -- although McAfee says he feels he's got destiny on his side!!

"My entire life," McAfee says, "I always thought that I was born for the professional wrestling world."

Pat tells us being an athlete with a huge personality has set him on this path ... and he's hoping to lay the hammer down quickly on Adam in the squared circle.

"I'm getting an opportunity to put up or shut up," Pat says. "And, I'm excited to see how it goes."