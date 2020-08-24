Soccer Superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts Insane Car Collection

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and fast cars go together like peanut butter and jelly ... and if you need proof, just look above!!!

The 31-year-old striker decided to flex on the 'gram for his nearly 10 million followers recently ... by posing next to his 5 favorite gold and chrome silver supercars.

Now, anyone who knows Aubameyang understands his passion for fast vehicles is no joke -- he's even got a $2.6 MILLION Ferarri.

Also part of his carsenal (get it?!) includes FOUR different types of Lambos -- an Aventador, a Huracan Spyder and two Urus.

Now, none of these cars are available for under $200k ... but just by looking at the exterior, we're guessing Aubameyang had a bunch of personal bells and whistles added to these puppies.

Oh, and did we mention he's got a BUNCH of other cars -- from an Aston Martin to an Audi to a Porshe and more?!?

Look out, Floyd Mayweather.

The photo opp comes as Aubameyang is in talks with Arsenal on getting a new deal reportedly worth $326,500 a week ... so stay tuned for more cars.

