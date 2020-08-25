Earl Thomas' Wife's Court Date Set ... In Dom. Violence Case

Exclusive

As Earl Thomas deals with his own drama on the football field ... his wife is gearing up for a big hearing in her domestic violence case.

According to court records obtained by TMZ Sports, Nina Thomas' next court date on the matter is set for Sept. 3 in Texas at 1:30 PM CT.

Of course, there's a possibility the hearing could be pushed to a later date -- but the fact that it's on the calendar means, for now, the case is still very much alive.

We broke the story, Nina is accused of storming an Airbnb home in Texas and holding Earl at gunpoint after she allegedly caught him cheating.

But, the pretrial process has moved at a snail's pace ... with several hearings on the matter having already been pushed due to COVID-19.

For now, next week's hearing is still on ... although it's unclear if any resolution will come from the court date.

As we previously reported, it doesn't seem Earl wants to move forward with charges regardless ... he said in a video statement shortly after the incident that he and Nina have been talking, adding, "Stuff like this happens."

Nina also bought Earl a new diamond chain for his birthday back in May ... which the NFL player thanked her for publicly on social media.