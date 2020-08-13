Raptors Asst. Coach Adrian Griffin Denies Dom. Violence Claims Made By Ex-Wife
8/13/2020 3:55 PM PT
Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin is "vehemently" denying domestic violence allegations made by his ex-wife ... saying they're simply NOT TRUE.
Audrey Griffin posted a long message on Twitter Thursday ... claiming she experienced several incidents of violence from Adrian -- including when she was pregnant.
"How can someone continuously get away with abuse, almost take a life choking them while on the floor and almost passes out, throw them into a wall making a hole as big as their body, drag them across a lawn while pregnant ..." part of Audrey's message says.
How can someone do ALL of this and get away with it... @SmithRaps @Tadj315 @CBCNews @SteveClarkeMLB @vivekmjacob @Gleasonavenue @ShamsCharania @MaheshNYCTO @AaronBenRose @michaelgrange @kiranhothi @spencesmi @JLew1050 @KCJHoop @SmithRaps @Bulls_Jay @nba @Raptors #AdrianGriffin pic.twitter.com/qZ1ID82tHs— Audrey R Griffin MAEd (@sincerelyaud_) August 13, 2020 @sincerelyaud_
Audrey continued ... "One thing I have realized is that I have been quiet and accepting of abusive behavior for far too long. And me staying silent has allowed sin to thrive. I can’t be quiet anymore. It’s too much to bear."
Adrian -- who starred at Seton Hall University and played 9 years in the NBA -- just released a statement through the Raptors ... saying his ex-wife is flat-out lying.
"This morning, accusations were made against me on social media by my former wife that I vehemently deny," Adrian says.
"We are involved in a longstanding legal dispute over alimony and child support arrangements. I am disappointed to have to address false accusations in this way, and I apologize for any distraction this has potentially caused for our team at this important time."
The Raptors added ... "When we saw these allegations this morning, we were dismayed -- Adrian is a valuable member of our team."
"Our leadership immediately spoke with him, and he flatly denied the allegations in the posts. We will support the process as he and his former partner settle these matters."
