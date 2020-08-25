Joey Fatone Says 'NSYNC Would Beat Backstreet Boys In Verzuz Battle

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Joey Fatone says it's game if 'NSYNC and Backstreet Boys ever square off in a battle of the boy bands ... and he thinks it wouldn't even be close!!!

We got Joey out at LAX Monday and our camera guy asked him about the possibility of 'NSYNC and Backstreet battling it out on Verzuz, the Instagram Live pandemic phenomenon usually reserved for rappers. So far, it's seen showdowns between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Lil Jon and T-Pain, and Snoop Dogg and DMX.

Joey tells us how he really feels ... he says 'NSYNC would win in a landslide no matter what!!!

A potential Verzuz showdown would be a huge hit, but Joey says there are some huge hurdles before the two bands ever go toe-to-toe.

Joey's giving 'NYSNC the edge, but he tells us why Backstreet could give them a run for their money, depending on the ground rules.