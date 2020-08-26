David Beckham Posts Photo with New Family Pooch for Int'l Dog Day

David Beckham isn't quite ready to pucker up for International Dog Day, but he is ready to show off his newest pooch, which seems more than eager to plant one on its owner.

The soccer star posted a cute photo Wednesday in honor of the holiday, showing off the Beckham family's newest canine addition, Sage, which made its debut this past Christmas.

In his IG post, David can bee seen trying to resist face licks from Sage. He captioned it ... "Happy International dog day 🐶 sage trying her luck with a kiss on the lips 💋." Lips or not, it looks like Sage is getting her share of face time with papa bear.

BTW, Victoria appears to have been the photog here ... she posted a BTS shot that might be just as adorable -- showing Dave cradling Sage, who looks all too pleased with the attention.

Sage is the Beckhams' third dog ... they have two other Cocker Spaniels, Fig and Olive, who've been with the brood for a bit now. As with any incoming family member, though, Sage is the one getting most of the fam's love ... social media-wise, anyway.

