'RHONY' Producers Plan to Diversify Cast For Upcoming Season

Exclusive

The "Real Housewives of New York" are going to look a little different this upcoming season ... we've learned producers want to feature more than just rich, white women.

Production sources tell TMZ ... 'RHONY' is looking to diversify the current all-white cast for season 13, and producers are actively searching and in talks with some potential new faces.

There's already a few openings, which in theory makes it easier to make the cast more diverse ... Dorinda Medley announced Monday she's leaving the show, following Tinsley Mortimer out the door.

Our sources say Dorinda was not fired, and her departure was a mutual decision that had been previously discussed before she and Bravo ultimately pulled the trigger.

We're told rumors of Ali Wentworth, wife of George Stephanopoulos, potentially joining 'RHONY' are NOT true ... there's no talks about her coming on board and she's not in the running to join the show.

Fact is ... Ali would not add any diversity to a cast that was nothing but white women in season 12.