Damian Lillard Reunites With Son After Leaving NBA Bubble, 'Good For The Soul'
Damian Lillard Reunites W/ Son After Leaving NBA Bubble ... 'Good For The Soul'
8/27/2020 8:29 AM PT
It may not be under the best circumstances, but Damian Lillard is happy to be back with his 2-year-old boy after leaving the NBA bubble due to injury ... saying, "This is good for the soul."
The Trail Blazers superstar left Orlando on Thursday to seek treatment for a sprained knee he suffered against the Lakers earlier this week ... and it's unclear whether he will return.
It's a HUGE bummer to have Dame go down with injuries -- he was playing lights-out in the bubble and even beat LeBron James and the top-seeded Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.
The 30-year-old appears to be in great spirits despite the bad news, saying, "Dislocated finger... Lateral knee sprain ... but this is good for the soul ... missed my baby boy ❤️."
The bubble has proven to be a challenge for players who are forced to be away from loved ones for months .... and Paul George recently spoke about the environment taking a toll on his mental health while going through a slump.
Nice to see Dame and Damian Jr. get some quality Dame Time together.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.