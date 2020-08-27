Mets GM Rips Rob Manfred On Hot Mic, 'He Doesn't Get It'
8/27/2020 4:37 PM PT
4:32 PM PT -- Van Wagenen just released a statement on the video ... clarifying it was actually Wilpon's idea to play an hour later, not Manfred's.
"Jeff Wilpon called Commissioner Manfred this afternoon to notify him that our players voted not to play," the statement says.
"They discussed the challenges of rescheduling the game. Jeff proposed an idea of playing the game an hour later. I misunderstood that this was the Commissioner's idea. In actuality, this was Jeff's suggestion."
"The players had already made their decision so I feel the suggestion was not helpful. My frustration with the Commissioner was wrong and unfounded."
"I apologize to the Commissioner for my disrespectful comments and poor judgement in inaccurately describing the contents of his private conversation with Jeff Wilpon."
Shocking hot mic video of NY Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen trashing MLB commish Rob Manfred over a proposed social justice stunt ... saying Manfred "just doesn't get it."
Van Wagenen was speaking with people at the Mets media podium Thursday -- and clearly doesn't realize the mics are on.
Boosted audio version of the leaked video that @NickCocco18 originally posted revealing that Manfred and MLB are trying to manufacture a moment and make the Mets play a game that they don't want to play. pic.twitter.com/ziAuDioI1O— Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) August 27, 2020 @richmacleod
He proceeds to detail a conversation with Manfred in which the Commish proposed a compromise where Mets players make a symbolic gesture to acknowledge the Jacob Blake shooting during Thursday's game ... but then ultimately play the game instead of boycott.
Van Wagenen says Manfred's proposal went like this -- "You know what would be really great? If you just have 'em all take the field [at 7:10], then they leave the field and then they come back and play at 8:10."
Van Wagenen claims he pushed back against Manfred's plan -- telling Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, "Jeff, that's not happening."
Van Wagenen says he made it clear the player would not be playing -- but explained, "That's Rob's instinct. And, Rob -- exactly what you and I were talking about -- at leadership level he doesn't get it. He just doesn't get it."
"Anyway, we're waiting -- Jeff wants to hear, as soon as we hear from the Marlins, whatever we do we need to coordinate with the Marlins. So as soon as Conforto hears from Rojas -- Miguel Rojas -- let me know because Jeff is standing by for that call ..."
We're out to MLB for comment. So far, no word back.
