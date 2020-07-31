Rob Manfred Reportedly Threatening To Shut Down MLB Season Over COVID Cases

Breaking News

Rob Manfred reportedly believes the uptick in MLB's coronavirus cases is due to players not properly following protocols ... and now, he's threatening to end the season if players don't fall in line quickly.

ESPN's Jeff Passan just dropped the bombshell report ... saying the commish spoke with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday, and warned him the season will come to a screeching halt if teams can't get COVID cases under control.

Per the report, multiple players are afraid Manfred could pull the plug on the season as early as Monday if positive coronavirus cases continue to crop up.

As we previously reported, MLB is going through a COVID crisis right now ... several games, including entire series, have been postponed due to positive tests.

The Miami Marlins have had nearly 20 players test positive in the last few days. The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals have had at least two in their orgs as well.

According to Passan, Manfred believes much of this is due to players flouting safety guidelines ... including high-fiving, not wearing masks and spitting during games.

One high-ranking official also told Passan, "There are some bad decisions being made" during players' social lives off the field as well.