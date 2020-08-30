Kentucky AG Has FBI Ballistics Report in Breonna Taylor Case, Says It's Inconclusive

Breaking News

Kentucky's Attorney General says his office has finally received the ballistics report he's been waiting for in the Breonna Taylor case ... but he says it's not conclusive and it seems there's still no end in sight.

Daniel Cameron revealed Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he's now gotten hold of a crucial FBI ballistics report he's been saying for weeks was one of the last things he needed before deciding if he'll bring charges against the cops that shot and killed her. He said the report was not "the end-all, be-all," though he would not elaborate.

Cameron made it seem like he was still a ways away from coming to any sort of conclusion. He says he still needs to meet with the FBI to review the report, on top of going through further witness testimony and other analysis ... with no clear end in sight.

Cameron did say he and his team will be meeting with the FBI this upcoming week but didn't indicate how long it would take to review the ballistics, or anything else that might follow. It's been 5 months now since Breonna was killed, and yet ... the waiting continues.

Her family's attorney, Ben Crump, said Sunday ... word of Cameron receiving the ballistics report was welcome news, but he also made it clear, he's expecting this to come to an end with a final decision sooner than later, adding Cameron's hyped up this report as damn near the last piece of the puzzle.

Cameron says he wants to do a thorough investigation before any announcement on possible charges. Just recently, Breonna's family told us they were reassured to Cameron's commitment to resolving her case and getting justice after finally meeting with him.