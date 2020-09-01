Pets Reunited with Owners in Heartwarming Videos After Beirut Blast

Play video content @animalslebanon / Instagram

A group of people has been on the ground after the Beirut blast, finding lost pets and reuniting them with their owners ... and the video is about as feel-good as it gets.

The org is called Animals Lebanon, and they just recently posted a series of clips of different pet owners -- mostly of cats and dogs -- being reintroduced to their furry family members. The team was literally on the streets these past few weeks finding animals that may have run away or been injured in the blast, and then tracking down their families.

The pay-off is a joy to watch ... the animals are oftentimes just as excited -- if not more so -- than their humans, especially some of these dogs ... wagging tails and jumping up and down after recognizing a familiar face. The cats are happy too, just less demonstrative ... as usual. Still, it's awesome to see.

Animals Lebanon says it's reunited more than 100 owners with pets and adds, "These guardians had lost so much, many were injured and they were so grateful and happy to see their pets again."

Remember, the explosion that rocked the city literally blew out windows, rocked buildings and homes ... and absolutely scared the bejesus out of people (and animals, too). It also killed more than 100 people, and left several others severely injured.

Government officials said a fire broke out at a warehouse storing a ridiculous amount of ammonium nitrate, setting off the nuclear bomb-like explosion. They're still investigating how that was allowed to happen, and figuring out how to pick up the pieces.