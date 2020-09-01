Tyler Perry Is Officially a Billionaire
9/1/2020 5:11 PM PT
Tyler Perry's got something else to take ownership of ... he's now a billionaire!!!
Tyler's net worth just jumped and made him the newest official member of the 3-comma club, according to a new Forbes report detailing his rise from being "poor as hell" to rich and powerful.
The numbers are in ... here's a breakdown of how Forbes is calculating Tyler's milestone net worth:
-- $320 million for his entire library of movies, TV shows, plays, etc., as he owns 100% of the content he's created
-- $300 million in cash and investments
-- $280 million for Tyler Perry Studios, which sits on 330 acres in Georgia
-- $60 million for his equity stake in BET+, the streaming service that debuted last year.
-- $40 million in homes and toys
Add it all up ... and that's a cool $1 billion. Not bad for a guy who once slept in his car.
Harvey Levin interviewed Tyler back in 2017 for the show, "OBJECTified," and Perry explained how he believed in betting on himself and why he relishes commercial success in addition to artistic success.
