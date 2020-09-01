Tyler Perry Is Officially a Billionaire

Tyler Perry's got something else to take ownership of ... he's now a billionaire!!!

Tyler's net worth just jumped and made him the newest official member of the 3-comma club, according to a new Forbes report detailing his rise from being "poor as hell" to rich and powerful.

The numbers are in ... here's a breakdown of how Forbes is calculating Tyler's milestone net worth:

-- $320 million for his entire library of movies, TV shows, plays, etc., as he owns 100% of the content he's created

-- $300 million in cash and investments

-- $280 million for Tyler Perry Studios, which sits on 330 acres in Georgia

-- $60 million for his equity stake in BET+, the streaming service that debuted last year.

-- $40 million in homes and toys

Add it all up ... and that's a cool $1 billion. Not bad for a guy who once slept in his car.

