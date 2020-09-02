Pittsburgh Steelers Broadcaster Bill Hillgrove Suspended 2 Games for Wild DUI

Breaking News

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers broadcaster Bill Hillgrove has been hit with a 2-game suspension over a wild DUI incident back in June.

The 80-year-old -- who's been calling Steelers games for 27 seasons -- allegedly crashed his Honda CR-V into a grocery store in Murrysville, PA around 5 PM on June 15.

Officials say Hillgrove smashed through 2 windows in the process -- but still went inside the store, got prescription medication and then returned to the vehicle, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Officials say Hillgrove left the scene and returned to his home -- where cops say he admitted to having "a couple of beers."

Officials say Hillgrove agreed to a breathalyzer and allegedly blew a whopping .16 -- twice the legal limit.

Hillgrove later told police the car "just got away from me."

He was charged with driving under the influence and he's due in court to be arraigned in October.