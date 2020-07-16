NFL's Aldrick Rosas Charged With Hit-&-Run, Reckless Driving After Wild Arrest

Breaking News

NY Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has been officially hit with 3 charges stemming from his high-speed, hit-and-run arrest last month ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

We broke the story ... witnesses told cops they saw the 25-year-old going around 100 MPH and driving erratically at 8:25 AM in Chico, Calif. on June 15 ... when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light and T-boned a pickup truck.

Cops say Rosas continued to drive away from the scene until his car broke down shortly after the crash ... and witnesses claim he continued to flee on foot.

Once cops caught up with Rosas near the crash site, they say his hands, legs and bare feet were bloody when they stopped him for questioning roughly 3 1/2 hours after the accident ... and believed alcohol may have played a factor.

Rosas' criminal complaint was officially filed in Butte County on Wednesday ... charging him with reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs -- all misdemeanors.