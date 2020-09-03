Chicago Cubs Adding Sports Book at Wrigley Field So Fans Can Gamble on Baseball

Breaking News

Wanna bet the Chicago Cubs will crush the Pirates? You'll soon be able to make that bet ... RIGHT AT WRIGLEY FIELD!

The Cubs announced a multiyear partnership with DraftKings on Thursday -- which includes plans for an in-person sports book at the ballpark.

The book would either be located inside the stadium or in the Wrigleyville-area right outside -- they're still hammering out the details.

No timeline has been set -- but it's obvious both sides are trying to fast track the process.

The book will include betting windows and self-serve kiosks -- it sounds like something similar to what you would see at a horse racing track.

And yes, sports gambling is legal in Illinois.

Matt Kalish -- co-founder and president of DraftKings -- says he sees the sportsbook as a hybrid gambling center/bar where fans can grab a beer while plunking down bets.

"It might be the Cubs to win, maybe a few props like first home run, then stroll into the game at 6:45, sit down, sweat my bets and cheer on the Cubs," Kalish said (via ESPN).

"Then, after the game I can stop back at the DraftKings book, relax with my friends, get some food and drink and think about the next day's game, maybe put in a few more tickets."