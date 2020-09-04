'Real Housewives of Dallas' Star Kameron Westcott Unloads $5M Home

"Real Housewives of Dallas" star Kameron Westcott has said arrivederci to her Tuscan-style crib ... cause she sold it.

TMZ's learned Kameron's mansion, in the upscale Dallas neighborhood of Highland Park, has just been sold. The 7,409 square foot home has 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and that's just for starters. She put the house on the market for $5.125 million. The exact amount it sold for is unclear, since Texas is a non-disclosure state.

Some of the cool features ... an elevator, home movie theater and a wine cellar with a tasting area. We said Tuscan style, right?! It's also got a finished basement ... which is pretty damn rare in that part of Texas.

We're told Kameron -- a full-time Housewife since joining in season 2 -- and her hubby, Court, built the home back in 2008 and were living in it ever since.