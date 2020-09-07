'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Michael Rooker Got COVID and Says It Was Bad

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Michael Rooker just revealed his struggle with coronavirus ... and it was real bad.

Rooker, who also stars in "The Walking Dead" and the upcoming "Suicide Squad," says the virus took over his body. He said, almost clinically, "...there ain't a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body," adding, "And I have to let y'all know it has been quite a battle."

He said he's been isolating in an Airstream during his illness. And, he said he decided not to take "any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements" while he was trying to recover. His reasoning ... "I felt if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle, loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and life would have been gravely stressed."

Michael proudly posted his negative test results, saying, "So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end," Rooker shared. "My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy [sic] my immune system .. 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut ... "End of story"