Tiffany Haddish Tested Positive For COVID-19

Tiffany Haddish is revealing she tested positive for the coronavirus, and she's opening up about her experiences with testing and learning her diagnosis.

Tiffany revealed her diagnosis in a video posted on her YouTube page this week, rehashing her experience with the virus with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The actress and comedian says she contracted the virus about three months ago, after working on a movie where someone else came down with COVID-19. She says her first test came back negative, but she got tested again when someone else she knew tested positive, and found out she was positive too.

Tiffany says she did not have any symptoms, which is kinda scary in its own right, and says she quarantined with her dogs and taught herself how to do the splits.

It's pretty interesting ... Tiffany says she had the antibodies for the virus months ago, but another recent test revealed she no longer has the antibodies. She says she's been tested 12 times because she's working on different projects.